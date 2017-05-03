VIDEO UPDATE: Very large emergency response following serious crash in Peterborough

A video captured by a Peterborough Telegraph reader shows a huge response by the emergency services to the collision in Paston this evening.
Police, fire and ambulance remain at the scene of the crash close to the A47.
There is a road closure in place between Topmoor Way and Paston Riding.
Details of injuries have not yet been released but the air ambulance has been reported at the scene,
More to follow...
