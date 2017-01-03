VIDEO UPDATE: Two pedestrians killed in crash at Yaxley

Two people have been killed in a collision at Yaxley today, Tuesday January 3.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the fatal collision on the B1091, Broadway, Yaxley.

Officers were called at 11.12am to reports of a collision involving two pedestrians and a car.

Police said: “Details are sketchy at this time but the air ambulance attended and two people have died.”

The road is currently closed in both directions and motorists are ask to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

UPDATE: Police hunt driver of car involved in hit and run in Yaxley which killed two