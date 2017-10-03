VIDEO UPDATE: Police hunting for Lexus car after hit and run injures cyclist in Peterborough

Police are looking for a black or grey Lexus after a young female cyclist was injured in a hit and run collision in Peterborough last night.

The collision took place in Whittlesey Road, Stanground, at 5.47pm on Monday October 2, close to the Aldi store.

Pedestrian injured in suspected hit and run. Peterborough. Monday 02 October 2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

The cyclist, a woman in her 20s, suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics.

It is believed the Lexus was either black or grey. The driver did not stop at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting incident 387 of October 2.