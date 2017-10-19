VIDEO UPDATE: Flying Scotsman on show at Nene Valley Railway as it stays the weekend for maintenance after Peterborough breakdown

The world famous steam locomotive The Flying Scotsman will stay at Nene Valley Railway in Wansford for maintenance for several days after it broke down in Peterborough yesterday, Wednesday October 18.

A spokesman for Nene Valley Railway said: “We are pleased to announce the 60103 Flying Scotsman has arrived at Wansford from a main line service, the locomotive will be present at Wansford until early next week for some maintenance.

“The locomotive will be able to be seen in our yard and platform tickets will be available for purchase from the booking office at Wansford.”

The locomotive was passing through Peterborough yesterday on its way to Ely ahead of an evening dinner service to Norwich and back.

A spokesperson for the National Railway Museum said: “During the scheduled Flying Scotsman-hauled service between York and Peterborough a driving axle box was found to be running slightly warm and as a precaution, and to prevent possible damage to the engine, the locomotive was stopped at Peterborough to enable a further investigation to take place.

“The planned trip to Norwich via Ely departed on schedule and was hauled by a diesel engine.

Engineers inspecting the Flying Scotsman in Peterborough today after it was forced to stop. Picture by Terry Harris / Peterborough Telegraph.

“We apologise for any inconvenience to those affected.”

The next trip was scheduled for Saturday October 21 from Norwich, but this seems unlikely to be hauled by the locomotive now following Nene Valley Railway’s announcement.