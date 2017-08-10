VIDEO UPDATE: Delays of over an hour on A1 at Peterborough as fuel and glass coats carriageway

There are delays of over an hour on the A1 between Peterborough and Stamford this afternoon, Thursday.

One lane of the southbound carriageway has been reopened following a crash between two lorries.

The crash involved between a car transporter and a lorry carrying thousands of empty glass bottles.

One of the vehicles has a ruptured fuel tank, and fuel, along with thousands of bottles, are now strewn across the road.

The road was blocked at Alwalton with glass on both carriageways. One lane of the southbound side has now reopened and northbound is clear.

An eyewitness said the cars on the transporter have also been badly damaged.

Two lorry RTC on Southbound A1 near Stibbington. Glass bottles shed over the road. EMN-171008-151220009

He said: “It’s wrecked the cars on the car transporter and spilt thousands and thousands of bottles onto the carriageway, which have smashed.

“It’s absolute carnage, it’s going to take hours to clear up.”

The road is likely to be closed for some hours as the clean-up operation continues.

Traffic is queuing back to Stamford with Highways England reporting delays of an hour.

