VIDEO UPDATE: Concern for safety leads to road closure and trains being stopped in Peterborough city centre

Peterborough Railway Station and Crescent Bridge was closed this morning due to a concern for safety for a pedestrian.

All trains through the station were stopped while police, fire and ambulance crews attended.

The incident has now been resolved and trains are running while police begin to clear the scene.

Traffic is once again following through Thorpe Road having been held.

A National Rail spokesman said: “All lines have now reopened but residual delays of up to 40 minutes, cancellations and alterations can be expected as services return to normal.

“We anticipate a good service will be operating by approximately 10am.”

Services affected include: CrossCountry between Birmingham New Street and Stansted Airport - East Midlands Trains between Nottingham and Norwich - Grand Central between Sunderland / Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross - Great Northern between Peterborough and London Kings Cross - Greater Anglia between Peterborough and Ipswich - Hull Trains between Hull and London Kings Cross - Virgin Trains East Coast and between Edinburgh / Newcastle / Leeds / York and London Kings Cross.

If you are significantly delayed you may qualify for compensation.

