VIDEO UPDATE: A605 closed after lorry and car collide on Stanground bypass

A serious collision between a car and a lorry has closed part of the A605 in Peterborough this evening.

The crash took place on the A605 eastbound near Farcet near the Amazon warehouse at around 6pm this evening, Tuesday May 16.

The eastbound carriageway is closed between the Fletton Parkway junction and Cardea.

Multiple police, ambulance, the air ambulance and fire crews are on scene.

The lorry is parked in the layby at the side of the road, but it is not yet completely clear if it was parked at the time of the collision.

A collision investigation will take place and the road is likely to be closed for some time.

The scene on the A605 where there has been a serious collision. Police, fire and air ambulance on the scene. Photo: Phil Palmer

Motorists are advised to avoid.

More to follow...