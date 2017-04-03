VIDEO: Peterborough driver’s near miss after driving towards oncoming traffic captured on dash cam

Peterborough Telegraph readers are continuing to send in their dash cam footage of dodgy driving in and around the city.

It follows the newspaper highlighting a series of near-misses with pedestrians in recent weeks.

This footage was sent in to us on Friday and shows a car overtaking moving traffic on a residential street and narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with an oncoming vehicle.

What’s more, the car can then be seen to continue to drive on the wrong side of the road following the near miss.

The footage as captured at 7.45am on Thursday March 30.

You can tweet us your footage to @peterboroughtel or email news@peterboroughtoday.co.uk