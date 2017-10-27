VIDEO: Lorry and cyclist involved in serious crash in Peterborough City Centre - road closed

A lorry and cyclist have been involved in a serious crash in Peterborough city centre today, Friday October 27.

The crash has taken place on Bourges Boulevard at the Bridge Street crossing.

The collision took place at 11.35am and police and paramedics are at the scene.

The male cyclist is being treated by medical teams at the scene.

There are delays on Bourges Boulevard, which is being closed in both directions, as a result of the incident.

The air ambulance attended the scene but the cyclist was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance.

The RTC at the Bridge Street crossing today

A police spokeswoman said the man’s injuries are thought to be serious.