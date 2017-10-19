VIDEO: Investigation work underway at Nene Valley Railway after Flying Scotsman breakdown in Peterborough

Investigation work is underway on the world famous Flying Scotsman at Nene Valley Railway in Wansford after it broke down at Peterborough yesterday.

A spokesperson for the National Railway Museum said: “Yesterday, during the Flying Scotsman-hauled service between York and Peterborough, a driving axle box was found to be running slightly warm. As a precaution and to prevent possible damage to the engine, the locomotive was stopped at Peterborough to enable an investigation to take place.

“The locomotive is now at the nearby Nene Valley Railway where further investigations are underway. We will make further announcements later today about any impact on the trips scheduled from Norwich this weekend.”

A spokesman for Nene Valley Railway said: “We are pleased to announce the 60103 Flying Scotsman has arrived at Wansford from a main line service, the locomotive will be present at Wansford until early next week for some maintenance.

“The locomotive will be able to be seen in our yard and platform tickets will be available for purchase from the booking office at Wansford.”

The locomotive was passing through Peterborough yesterday on its way to Ely ahead of an evening dinner service to Norwich and back.

