VIDEO: Gridlock in Peterborough city centre during emergency Anglian Water works

Peterborough city centre was gridlocked southbound yesterday afternoon (Thursday, September 28) with queues of traffic all the way along Bourges Boulevard.

Roundabouts were filled with parked cars and the road was blocked all the way from the Rivergate roundabout up towards the A47/A15 junction by Rhubarb Bridge.

Queuing traffic on Bourges Boulevard

The lengthy traffic was captured on video at just past 5.30pm from a car heading northbound on Bourges Boulevard which was unaffected by the gridlock.

Asked if there were any roadworks at the time in the city centre, a Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “There was a closure from Wednesday morning until Thursday at 7pm from Bright Street eastbound between Bourges Boulevard and Lincoln Road. The closure was at the junction of Cromwell Road and Bright Street.

“This was an emergency closure from Anglian Water due to an issue with a water main.

“There was a diversion route pushing people past Bright Street down Westgate then up Lincoln Road.”

Motorists suffered further traffic frustration at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre on Wednesday due to roadworks set up on the roundabout outside the centre.

Scores of drivers contacted the Peterborough Telegraph to say they were stuck in queues to leave the centre and had moved only a few yards in more than an hour.

