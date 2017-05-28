VIDEO: Driver rolls car in Peterborough city centre street

Police and fire crews were called to a crash in Peterborough city centre last night in which a driver rolled his car in the middle of the street.

Emergency Services were called to St John Street at around 11pm.

Thankfully nobody was seriously injured in the collision.

The aftermath of the crash was captured on video by Roland Duzda.

Despite eyewitnesses around him speculating about the cause of the crash, this is unknown at this stage.