VIDEO: Dashcam footage captures VERY near miss on A605 blackspot

Dashcam footage has captured the moment a drivers had a very near miss on the A605 near Peterborough, a stretch of road where there has already been several deaths this year.

The footage, captured by Mark Perkins, shows a Vauxhall Mokka either trying to overtake a lorry or suffering from a lapse in concentration, with almost disastrous consequences!

The near miss captured by Mark Perkins

As the driver veers into the other carriageway a car coming the other way is forced to take avoiding action, mounting the gras verge in order to narrowly miss the Nissan.

The A605 has already seen a number of serious crashes this year, Justinas Vosylius and Algirdas Pelegrimas, both aged 20, dying in a head on crash in May. Josephine Booth, 82, of Church Street, Nassington also died on the same stretch that month.

Paul Cooper, 51, of Spencer Road, Long Buckby, Northamptonshire, also lost his life on the road in June in a collision and most recently, PC Max Walsh, who was based at Thorpe Wood Police Station, was killed in a crash in August.