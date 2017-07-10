VIDEO: Crash involving two lorries causing long delays on A1 at Peterborough

There are long delays on the A1 northbound at Peterborough this afternoon following a crash involving two lorries.

The delays are between Chesterton/Alwalton and Haddon services/ junction 17 for the A605.

Nobody has been seriously injured but one lane is closed due to the damaged lorries, one of which is owned by P D Bannister Haulage of Bradford.

Police say recovery is on the way but motorists are advised to find an alternative route if possible.