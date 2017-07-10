VIDEO: Crash involving two lorries causing long delays on A1 at Peterborough

There are long delays on the A1 northbound at Peterborough this afternoon following a crash involving two lorries.
The delays are between Chesterton/Alwalton and Haddon services/ junction 17 for the A605.
Nobody has been seriously injured but one lane is closed due to the damaged lorries, one of which is owned by P D Bannister Haulage of Bradford.
Police say recovery is on the way but motorists are advised to find an alternative route if possible.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.