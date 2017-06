A serious crash closed Thorpe Road in Peterborough in both directions this evening.

Police attended the scene of the crash which took place outside The Holiday Inn.

The road was closed between the A1260 Nene Parkway and A47 Soke Parkway.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area.

There were also delays on Nene Parkway as a result of the collision.

UPDATE: Police say the crash has been cleared and the road reopened as of 7.30pm.