UPDATED: Four-vehicle crash closes A47 between Thorney and Guyhirn

A multi-vehicle collision closed the A47 this morning between Thorney and Guyhirn.

Officers were called at 11am on Wednesday January 25 to reports of a four vehicle, two vans, a low loader and a car, collision on the A47.

A police spokesman said: “The road is closed in both directions at the end of the Thorny bypass/junc new cut and at Guyhirn.”

Two people have been injured in the cash. A man in his 60s suffered neck pain and a head injury and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

A second patient was treated by East of England Ambulance Service paramedics for neck pain and was also taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

Both are described as being in a stable condition.

Fenland Police tweeted this picture of the A47 near Thorney earlier this morning to warn drivers of frezzing fog.

The road was closed well into the afternoon as Highways cleared an oil spill from the carriageway.

The road has now reopened.