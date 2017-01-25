UPDATED: Four vehicle collision closes A15 Paston Parkway in Peterborough

A serious collision has left at two people injured and closed the A15 Paston Parkway in both directions this morning, Wednesday January 25.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 10.31am to reports of a four vehicle RTC with injury on the Paston Parkway at roundabout 22 between Werrington and Glinton.

“The road is currently blocked and has been closed from McDonald’s roundabout to Werrington Centre.”

Two people have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital by the East of England Ambulance Service after suffering minor injuries in the crash.

More here as we have it...