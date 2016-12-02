UPDATE: Young man suffers life changing injuries in Peterborough mini-motorbike crash

A man has suffered “life changing injuries” in a collision which shut a main road in Peterborough last night.
Police were called at 8.50pm on Thursday December 1 to reports of a collision involving a Chevrolet Spark and an off-road mini motorbike in London Road, Peterborough.
The Magpas air ambulance landed at the scene in the Fletton/Hempstead area and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be “life changing.”
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “A rapid response vehicle was on scene in two minutes followed by an ambulance crew, ambulance officer and response car from Magpas.
“They treated a man in his 20s who had suffered a broken pelvis.
“He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.”
Magpas Doctor Ed Barnard and Paramedic Keiran Bromley, who landed in the air ambulance said they gave the man advanced pain relief, providing him with A&E level care, and accompanied him by land ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge.
He was in a serious but stable condition upon arrival at hospital.
The driver of the car was not seriously injured.
The road was closed for around two hours.
