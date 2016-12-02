UPDATE: Young man suffers life changing injuries in Peterborough mini-motorbike crash

A man has suffered “life changing injuries” in a collision which shut a main road in Peterborough last night.

Police were called at 8.50pm on Thursday December 1 to reports of a collision involving a Chevrolet Spark and an off-road mini motorbike in London Road, Peterborough.

The Magpas air ambulance landed at the scene in the Fletton/Hempstead area and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be “life changing.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: “A rapid response vehicle was on scene in two minutes followed by an ambulance crew, ambulance officer and response car from Magpas.

“They treated a man in his 20s who had suffered a broken pelvis.

“He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by land ambulance for further treatment.”

Saxonby Road RTC between Car and Off road motorcycle, Saxonby Road, Peterborough 01/12/2016. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

Magpas Doctor Ed Barnard and Paramedic Keiran Bromley, who landed in the air ambulance said they gave the man advanced pain relief, providing him with A&E level care, and accompanied him by land ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge.

He was in a serious but stable condition upon arrival at hospital.

The driver of the car was not seriously injured.

The road was closed for around two hours.