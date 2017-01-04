UPDATE: Yaxley deaths a “terrible tragedy” says MP who campaigned for footpath

The deaths of two men killed in a hit and run between Yaxley and Farcet yesterday have been described as a “terrible tragedy” by the area’s MP, who has been campaigning for a new footpath to be built on the stretch of road.

Officers were called at 11.12am on Tuesday January 3 to reports of a collision involving two pedestrians and a BMW.

Police at the scene of an incident where two people have been confirmed dead. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

The air ambulance attended the scene but sadly the two men died.

The men, believed to be in their late teens to early twenties, have not yet been identified.

Today, North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara, who has campaigned for a footpath to be built on the stretch of road where the incident took place for a number of years, described the deaths as a ‘terrible tragedy.’

He said: “This is a terrible tragedy and my thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and friends.

Police at the scene of the hit and run. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

“Details regarding the victims, the driver of the vehicle and the whole incident are still emerging, and I very much hope the police investigation will be able to provide more information.”

A 38-year-old man from Essex was arrested in Chelmsford late last night on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and ABH against a member of the public in Yaxley as he fled the scene.

He was been taken to Chelmsford Police Station and was expected to be transferred to Cambridgeshire this evening.

Police are also looking into whether a call from a member of the public reporting a man entering their home yesterday is connected to the incident and the discovery of a briefcase containing a quantity of cash which was recovered in the area.

Police at the scene of the hit and run. Picture by Terry Harris.

Local sources suggest the case contained around £100,000.

RELATED: Tributes to two crash victims and anger at lack of footpath between Yaxley and Farcet promised over 10 years ago