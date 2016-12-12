UPDATE: Woman seriously injured in two car collision near A1M

A serious collision involving two cars blocked the B1043 alongside the A1M near Alconbury yesterday.

Police, fire, ambulance crews and the Magpas Air Ambulance attended the scene of the collision on The Great North Road, Alconbury, at 4.52pm yesterday afternoon, Monday December 12.

The collision involved a silver Peugeot 307 and a blue Ford Focus.

Magpas Doctors Richard Booker and Maria Smith and Paramedic Dan Cody landed in the Magpas air ambulance and assessed the woman, who was in her 20s, who had sustained a leg injury and was trapped inside the vehicle.

They gave her advanced pain relief, providing her with A&E level care, to allow Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service to extricate her from the car.

The Magpas team then accompanied the woman by land ambulance to Hinchingbrooke Hospital. She was in a serious but stable condition upon arrival at hospital.

The road was reopened at about 7.40pm.