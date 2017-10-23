UPDATE: Woman seriously injured and taken to hospital after A1 collision near Peterborough

A woman was seriously injured following a collision on the A1 yesterday afternoon (Sunday, October 22).

Police, fire, ambulance and the Magpas air ambulance were all called to the dual carriageway northbound at Wittering.

Police were called at about 2.50pm after the car left the road in a single vehicle collision, with two people needing to be rescued by firefighters.

A police spokesperson had said the injuries were believed to be minor, but a spokeswoman for Magpas said today that a woman in her 40s was seriously injured.

The patient was sedated at the scene by Magpas doctor Scott Castell and paramedic Dan Read before being taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

The Magpas spokeswoman said: “She was in a very serious but stable condition upon arrival.”

Chief pilot Richard Eastwood and crewmember Simon Amos flew the medical team to the scene.

Fire crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe and Stamford attended the incident.