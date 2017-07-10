UPDATE: Woman killed in collision on A1139 in Peterborough

A woman has died following a collision on the A1139 in Peterborough last night, Sunday July 9.

Police were called at about 7pm to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the A1139 Eye Road, Peterborough.

Sadly the pedestrian, a woman, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision is asked to call the road policing unit on 101.