UPDATE: Woman injured after falling from platform and being hit at train station - 90 minute delays between Peterborough and King’s Cross

A woman has been injured after falling from a train station platform and hit by a train.

British Transport Police were called at just before 9am today, Monday January 23, to Hatfield Station following reports that a person was struck by a train.

Officers are on scene alongside paramedics from the East of England Ambulance service who are treating a woman for injuries. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Trains between Peterborough and King’s Cross may be cancelled or delayed by up to 90 minutes. This is expected to continue until 12:45pm.

Services affected include Grand Central; Great Northern; Hull Trains; Virgin Trains East Coast.