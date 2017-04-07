UPDATE: Woman from Bourne dies in hospital two weeks after car crash

A 61-year-old woman from Bourne has died in hospital two weeks after a serious crash on the A15.

The collision involved a Nissan Micra and a Kia Sorento towing a caravan on the A15 between the Holdingham roundabout and the A153 roundabout, near Sleaford at 2.15pm on Wednesday March 22.

The driver of the Micra, a 61 year-old woman from the Bourne area was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre with serious injuries.

Sadly she has now died from her injuries/

A couple from Leicestershire, who were in the Kia, were treated at Lincoln County hospital for less serious injuries.

Any witnesses to the collision who have not yet spoken to Police are asked to call 101.