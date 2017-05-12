UPDATE: Woman dies following crash on A605 near Peterborough

A woman has died following yesterday’s collision on the A605 at Elton.

Josephine Booth, 82, of Church Street, Nassington was driving a green Nissan Micra yesterday, Thursday May 11, at about 10.20am when she was in collision with a lorry at the junction with the B671 at 10.20am.

A605 and B671 junction closed following RTC between UPS lorry and Nissan Micra. Picture by Terry Harris / PaperPix 1132366853

She was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge by the Magpas air ambulance, but sadly later died.

The driver of the DAF UPS lorry was not injured.

The road was closed between Elton and the Warmington roundabout for several hours before being reopened at around 3.45pm.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the Road Policing Unit on 101.

The collision has taken place in the same location as a double fatal collision on Sunday.