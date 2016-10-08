UPDATE: Woman dies after being struck by train near Spalding railway station

Rail services between Spalding and Peterborough have now resumed within the last hour after a woman was hit by a train and killed this morning (Saturday).

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “BTP officers were called to the line near Spalding railway station following a report of a person struck by a train.

“Officers from BTP and Lincolnshire Police attended the incident, which was reported at 8.15am and the body of a woman was discovered.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the identity of the woman and the circumstances leading to her death. The incident is currently being treated as unexplained.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the British Transport Police on freefone 0800 405040 quoting incident number 127 of 08/10/16 or crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The investigation at the scene, believed to be near Winsover Road level crossing, disrupted trains between Spalding and Peterborough all morning, according to East Midlands Trains.

A spokesman had said in a statement on the rail company’s website trains could only run between Doncaster/Lincoln and Spalding and all trains on the route between Spalding and Peterborough were halted, but services have now been resumed within the last hour.

A witness in Spalding reported seeing a helicopter hovering, ambulances and police.

Another witness saw a big police presence with a house cordoned off on nearby Havelock Street and side streets blocked with police cars.