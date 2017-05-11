UPDATE: Woman airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries - A605 to remain closed for some hours

A woman, described as elderly, has been airlifted to hospital following a very serious crash on the A605 near Peterborough.

The East of England Ambulance Service said she has suffered life-threatening injuries and has been airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by Magpas for further care.

The woman was driving a car which was involved in a collision with a DAF lorry on the A605 at the Elton junction, the B671, at 10.20am

The lorry driver, a man, suffered an arm injury, but did not require transport to hospital.

Police said they expect the A605 to remain closed between Elton and the Warmington roundabout for at least the next few hours and possibly into the evening rush hour period.

Fire crews, the Magpas air ambulance and East of England Ambulance service paramedics also attended the scene along with Highways England as a road sign was damaged.

Motorists are asked to find an alternative route.

The collision has taken place in the same location as a double fatal collision on Sunday.