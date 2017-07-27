UPDATE: Wisbech man charged after crash kills man and seriously injures seven-year-old girl

A 50-year-old man from Wisbech has been charged following a crash which killed a man and seriously injured a seven-year-old girl.

Police were called just before 11.20am on Tuesday, July 25, to reports of a three vehicle collision on the A140 near Brockford in Suffolk which involved two lorries and a Renault Megane.

Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance, but the driver of the car, 43-year-old Colin Fisk from Kesgrave, sadly died at the scene.

His seven-year-old daughter, who was a passenger in the car, sustained injuries which have now been confirmed as two broken collar bones, after she was airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. Both lorry drivers also sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital by land ambulance for treatment.

Dalius Matulaitis, of Rectory Gardens, Wisbech, was arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning following the collision. He has now been charged with the following two offences: causing death by dangerous driving; and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday July 27.