UPDATE WEDNESDAY 11.30AM: No arrests or charges ‘at this stage’ after fatal bus collision in Spalding

No arrest or charges have been brought in relation to the death of an elderly man who was hit by a bus in Spalding, police have confirmed today.

A 93-year-old man died in hospital on August Bank Holiday Monday after suffering head injuries when he was hit by a single-decker bus by Spalding Bus Station last Tuesday morning.

South Lincolnshire Coroner’s Office are now waiting for details of the victim, believed to be from the Spalding area, to be sent to them by coroners in Nottingham after the man died at Queen’s Medical Centre in the city.

Once this has been done, a formal inquest will be opened and then adjourned for further evidence of the collision to be obtained.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Sadly, the 93 year-old local man involved in this collision died in hospital on August Bank Holiday Monday.

“I can confirm that nobody has been arrested or charged with any offences in relation to this incident.

“However, fatal collision investigations are very lengthy and complex so we would never be able to say at such an early stage that no action will be taken against any individual.

“As the casualty died at Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, arrangements have to be made to transfer the coronial proceedings from Nottinghamshire to Lincolnshire.”

