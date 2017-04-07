UPDATE: ‘Very serious injuries’ to those involved in A47 crash at Castor

At least one person has suffered very serious injuries in a crash on the A47 at Castor last night.

Emergency services were called to the two car collision on the westbound carriageway at 6.45pm on Thursday, April 6.

Fire crews rushing to the scene on the A47 at Castor last night. Photo: Earvin Sangalang

The road was closed between Nene Parkway and Wansford until 1.23am.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended and the injuries to those involved are described as very serious.

Anyone who witnessed the collision who has not already spoken to police is asked to call 101.