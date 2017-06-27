UPDATE: Two suffer serious injuries after three vehicle crash on A605

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the A605 this morning.

Police, fire crews, the Magpas air ambulance and East of England Ambulance Service paramedics were called at around 8.15am to the scene of the crash which closed the A605 between Coates and the A141.

The incident involved three vehicles, a dropside lorry, a tractor and a car.

Two people have been injured, one has been airlifted to hospital and one person has been taken to hospital by the East of England Ambulance Service.

The road was reopened at 10.38am.