UPDATE: Two men killed and man and woman arrested after ‘horrific’ crash shuts A1 for 16 hours

Two men have been killed and a man and a woman arrested after a serious crash which has closed the A1 in Lincolnshire for much of the day.

Two men, who were in a car, have died in the collision involving a curtain sided lorry just before 1am this morning, Wednesday October 11.

A man, aged 41 and a woman aged 36 were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They remain in custody.

Police are still in the process of informing family members and will provide further details when this has been completed.

The northbound carriageway of the road has been shut between Stamford and Grantham since the collision.

The road had been shut in both directions, but the southbound side was opened earlier this afternoon. However, Highways England said emergency repairs were needed on the road following the tragedy.

The northbound side was re-opened just before 5pm.

Supt Phil Vickers, of Lincolnshire police, tweeted: “Horrific scene faced by Emergency Services on the A1 in the early hours this morning.”

Long delays are still expected, as the A15 has been closed between Grantham and Stamford following a separate collision.

Witnesses to either collision are asked to call Lincolnshire police on 101.

