UPDATE: Two killed in crash on A16 near Crowland

Two people, a woman in her 70s and a man, have died this morning in a collision between Crowland and Cowbit.

The collision took place on the A16 and was reported to police at 4.40am and between a silver Peugeot 206 and a HGV.

Family members are being informed.

The road between Peterborough and Crowland is likely to stay closed for much of the morning as collision investigation work is carried out.

As a result there are delays on the A47 and through Crowland and along Peterborough Road down to the B1443.

Any witnesses should call 101 quoting incident 30 of today.

UPDATE: The road has now reopened.