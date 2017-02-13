UPDATE: Two killed in crash on A16 near Crowland

Two people, a woman in her 70s and a man, have died this morning in a collision between Crowland and Cowbit.
The collision took place on the A16 and was reported to police at 4.40am and between a silver Peugeot 206 and a HGV.
Family members are being informed.
The road between Peterborough and Crowland is likely to stay closed for much of the morning as collision investigation work is carried out.
As a result there are delays on the A47 and through Crowland and along Peterborough Road down to the B1443.
Any witnesses should call 101 quoting incident 30 of today.
UPDATE: The road has now reopened.
