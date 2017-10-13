UPDATE: Two killed and two injured after car enters water-filled ditch off Ramsey Forty Foot

Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of a double fatal collision.

The crash involving one vehicle was reported at 7.18am today (Friday October 13) and happened in Puddock Road, off Ramsey Forty Foot.

The silver Mazda 6, which had four people inside, left the road and went into a water-filled ditch.

Two people, who were in the rear of the vehicle have died, while two people, who were in the front, have been taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital with minor injuries.

Police have launched an investigation into how the crash happened and the road has been shut.

Formal identification of the victims is not expected until early next week.

Anyone with information should contact the road policing unit on 101, quoting incident number 70 of today.