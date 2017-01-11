UPDATE: Two injured in two collisions at pedestrian crossings on Bourges Boulevard

Two people suffered injuries in two separate collisions at pedestrian crossings on Bourges Boulevard yesterday, Tuesday.

An elderly woman suffered injuries after she was involved in a collision with a car at the pedestrian crossing near Waitrose.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 4.12pm yesterday, Tuesday January 10. The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, received minor injuries to her head and back as a result of the incident and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment.

Police and ambulance crews were then called to a second collision between a car and a cyclist at 6.32pm at the pedestrian crossing near TK Maxx.

One lane was blocked while emergency services attended.

A man in his 20s was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries to his head and legs.