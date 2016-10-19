UPDATE: Two car crash blocking Nene Parkway in Peterborough

A two vehicle collision is blocking Nene Parkway northbound near Oundle Road this morning, Wednesday October 19.

Traffic is queuing along Oundle Road and Shrewsbury Avenue.

Police were called at 8.55am this morning to reports of a two vehicle collision involving a silver Ford Focus and a blue Ford KA.

There were no injuries suffered but officers are still waiting for vehicle recovery.

Traffic on Fletton Parkway is also slow and traffic is also backed up following an earlier broken down vehicle at Boongate.