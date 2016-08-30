UPDATE TUESDAY 3.25PM: Elderly pedestrian, 93, dies after bus collision in Spalding

A 93-year-old man who was hit by a bus next to a Spalding sports ground a week ago has died, police have confirmed today.

The victim, who has yet to be named but believed to be from the Spalding area, was hit by a single-decker bus while walking along Winfrey Avenue, near Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field, just after 10.20am on Tuesday.

After paramedics treated him at the scene for head injuries, the man was airlifted to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, where he died yesterday (August Bank Hoilday Monday).

The bus involved had come from Market Deeping into Spalding and operated by Shaw’s Coaches of Maxey, near Market Deeping.