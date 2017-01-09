UPDATE: Trains through Peterborough and Grantham delayed or cancelled after man is killed by train on East Coast Main Line

All lines between Grantham and Doncaster are blocked on the East Coast Main Line this morning after a person was hit by a train.

The incident has taken place at the Tuxford West junciton in Nottinghamshire between Retford and Newark North Gate, blocking all lines between the stations.

Police were called at 8.39am to reports that a man had been struck by a train.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the ambulance service, but the person was sadly declared dead at the scene.

The incident is not believed to be suspicious and British Transport Police are now working to contact the person’s next of kin.

Trains between Doncaster and Grantham may be delayed by up to 60 minutes. There is currently no estimate for when the line will reopen, however it is expected that disruption will continue until approximately 2pm.

A number of trains from London King’s Cross via Peterborough and Grantham are being cancelled.

Lines affected include:

* Grand Central between Bradford Interchange and London Kings Cross

* Hull Trains between Hull and London Kings Cross

* Virgin Trains East Coast between Harrogate / York / Edinburgh / Leeds / Glasgow Central

Grand Central and Virgin Trains East Coast are accepting each other’s customers on East Coast Main Line services.

CrossCountry and Virgin Trains East Coast are accepting each other’s customers on East Coast Main Line services.

Virgin Trains East Coast customers may also use: East Midlands Trains services from Leeds, Wakefield, Doncaster and Retford to London via Sheffield, and TransPennine Express services between Leeds and York.

Virgin passengers delayed by 30 minutes or more can claim a refund here