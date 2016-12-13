UPDATE: Toddler and woman released after car flips over on A605

Police are appealing for witnesses to a single-vehicle crash which saw a car containing a woman and a toddler flip onto its roof on the A605 at Haddon.

The crash took place at about 11.40am yesterday, Monday December 12, and involved a grey Nissan Qashqai.

The scene on the A605 - Photo @roadpoliceBCH

An 18-month-old boy was released before fire crews arrived but firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to release a female from the car.

The female driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

PC David Tudman said: “I would urge anyone who saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.