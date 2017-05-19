UPDATE: Three adults and baby taken to Peterborough Hospital after A605 crash

Three adults and a baby were assessed by paramedics following a two car collision on the A605 in Peterborough last night.

Nobody was badly injured in the crash which took place at 5pm yesterday, Thursday May 18, in Milk and Water Drove, Stanground, and involved a silver Ford Focus and a grey Ford Mondeo.

The exact location was at the junction with Whittlesey Road and the A605.

There was an oil spill which led to the A605 being closed from the Amazon Warehouse to Whittlesey Road between 6pm and 8pm.

The three adults and the baby were taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance as a precautionary measure.