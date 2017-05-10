UPDATE: Teenager, arrested after car crash kills two on A605 near Peterborough, released on bail

A teenager, arrested following a crash which killed two men and hospitalised two other people, has been released on police bail.

Officers were called at just gone 2am on Sunday, May 7, to reports of the collision involving two cars on the A605 at Elton.

Double fatal RTC at A605 near Haddon EMN-170705-180203009

It is believed there were four people in one of the cars, however only three were accounted for at the time. Sadly two of the occupants, both men, died at the scene and a woman remains in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police launched a search for the fourth person and arrested a 19-year-old man on two counts of death by dangerous driving and one count of serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was treated for serious injuries in hospital but has been released by medical staff.

It is believed that this is the man police appealed to find following the crash.

He has today, been released on police bail until August 1.

Formal identification has not yet taken place so police are unable to name the two people who died at this time.

The road was closed in both directions between Haddon services and Elton for 18 hours before reopening yesterday evening.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting incident 55 of May 7.