UPDATE: Staff evacuated as busy Peterborough road shuts due to gas leak

The emergency services at Morley Way
Factory staff have been evacuated after a busy Peterborough road was forced to shut due to a gas leak.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Morley Way, Woodston, is currently closed due to a gas leak. Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route.”

The scene at Morley Way

The road is shut between the roundabout joining with Shrewsbury Avenue towards Whirlpool UK.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were called by the fire service at 11.55 to the junction of Maxwell Road and Morley Way.”

More as we have it.

