UPDATE: Staff evacuated after busy Peterborough road shuts due to gas leak

Factory staff were evacuated after a busy Peterborough road was forced to shut due to a gas leak.

The road was shut between the roundabout joining with Shrewsbury Avenue heading towards Whirlpool UK.

Gas leak after RTC at Morley Way, Woodston EMN-170610-132505009

Police were called at 11.55am today (Friday, October 6) to the junction of Maxwell Road and Morley Way.

A spokesman for Cadent, which connects customers to the gas network, said: “We were called at 11.52am. A third party had damaged a gas service pipe (not a gas main, a service pipe supplies a property - in this case a business).

“We arrived at 12.07pm and are currently working to fix it.”

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: At 11.46am on Friday (October 6) crews were called to reports of a gas leak on Morley Way in Peterborough.

The emergency services at Morley Way

“Crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe and a water carrier from Ramsey attended the incident.

“Firefighters arrived to find a gas leak at the front of a building, which had been safely evacuated before they arrived. The road was closed and a 50 metre cordon was put in place, with premises within the cordon being evacuated as a precaution.

“Engineers from National Grid identified the source of the leak and made the area safe.

“The crews returned to their stations by 2pm.”

The scene at Morley Way

The road has now re-opened.