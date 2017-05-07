UPDATE: Specialist search team called in to help locate man after crash on A605 near Peterborough kills two

Specialist search teams from Cambridgeshire SAR have been drafted in to help with the hunt for a man who could be seriously injured after leaving the scene of a crash which killed two people near Peterborough this morning.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate the man they believe was involved in a serious collision which has killed two people on the A605 at Elton this morning (Sunday).

Police were called at just gone 2am with reports of the collision involving two cars.

It is believed there were four people in one of the cars, however only three have been accounted for. Sadly two of the occupants, both men, have died and a woman is in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries.

This afternoon members of Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue were pulled away from a training exercise near Huntingdon to help with the search for the missing man, who is thought to still be in the Elton area.

Police and Cambridge SAR conduct a search and rescue for a 4th person thought to seriously injured in a fatal collision on the A605, A605, Peterborough 07/05/2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

Chief Inspector Mike Hills said: “We believe there were four people in one of the vehicles at the time of the collision; three men and a woman.

“I am appealing to anyone who was driving on the A605 around the time of the collision to contact us if they remember seeing a man walking along the road.

“I would also appeal directly to the man to get in touch with us to let us know he is okay. We are concerned that he may be seriously injured and will need urgent medical assistance.”

The road has been closed in both directions between Haddon services and Elton and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Police and Cambridge SAR conduct a search and rescue for a 4th person thought to seriously injured in a fatal collision on the A605, A605, Peterborough 07/05/2017. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting incident 55 of May 7.