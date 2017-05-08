UPDATE: Search for man involved in double fatal crash on A605 near Peterborough enters second day

The hunt for a man involved in serious crash which killed two people and hospitalised two more, has continued this morning, Monday May 8.

Police and specialist search teams continue to search for one man thought to have been involved in the crash and who may be badly injured.

Double fatal RTC at A605 near Haddon EMN-170705-180149009

Officers were called at just gone 2am yesterday with reports of the collision involving two cars.

It is believed there were four people in one of the cars, however only three have been accounted for. Sadly two of the occupants, both men, have died and a woman is in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 50s, suffered minor injuries.

This afternoon members of Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue were pulled away from a training exercise near Huntingdon to help with the search for the missing man, who is thought to still be in the Elton area.

Chief Inspector Mike Hills said: “We believe there were four people in one of the vehicles at the time of the collision; three men and a woman.

“I am appealing to anyone who was driving on the A605 around the time of the collision to contact us if they remember seeing a man walking along the road.

“I would also appeal directly to the man to get in touch with us to let us know he is okay. We are concerned that he may be seriously injured and will need urgent medical assistance.”

The road was closed in both directions between Haddon services and Elton for 18 hours before reopening yesterday evening.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting incident 55 of May 7.