UPDATE: Public come forward to identify woman killed on A1139 in Peterborough

Members of the public have come forward to identify a young woman killed in a collision on the A1139 in Peterborough on Sunday.

The collision happened at around 7pm on Sunday, July 9, when a pedestrian and a lorry collided on the A1139 between the A15 roundabout and the Peterborough Road roundabout close to Peterborough Garden Park.

Yesterday police put out a description of the woman who had not been identified by officers.

She was described as being in her later twenties, with long shoulder length hair, slim and with a unicorn tattoo on her left shoulder. She was wearing jeans, boots, a t-shirt, cardigan and a ring on her engagement finger.

Members of the public have now come forward to identify the lady.

Formal identification is yet to take place but as and when it has been completed, police will release her identity.

A police spokesman said this morning: “We would like to thank the media for sharing our appeal.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting CC-09072017-0504.