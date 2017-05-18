UPDATE: Police shut A605 after crash near Cardea - long delays

Police have now shut the A605 between Toll Road and the Amazon Warehouse/Fletton Parkway junction following a crash on Stanground bypass.

The crash has taken place close to the Pondersbridge junction, where the A605, Whittlesey Road and Toll Road meet.

Police and ambulance attended the scene with police controlling traffic.

One eyewitnesses reported delays of 30 minutes with traffic tailed back “well into Whittlesey”.

Police have now closed the A605 to deal with the recovery of vehicles.

Motorists are advised to avoid if possible.