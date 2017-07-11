UPDATE: Police name pedestrian killed on A1139 in Peterborough

A woman who died in a collision with a lorry on the A1139 in Peterborough on Sunday has been named.

Stephanie Blessett, 45, of Gunthorpe Road, Peterborough, was walking along Eye Road near Peterborough Garden Park at about 7pm when she collided with a lorry.

Stephanie suffered fatal injuries and sadly died at the scene.

The driver of the HGV stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 quoting CC-09072017-0504.