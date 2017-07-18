UPDATE: Police name lorry driver killed in crash at Brampton Hut interchange near Huntingdon

Police have named a lorry driver who died in a collision at the Brampton Hut junction of the A14 and A1 near Huntingdon.

Dave Steven Welsh, 51, of Occupation Road, Corby, Northamptonshire, was driving east on the A14 when his lorry was in collision with a Volkswagen van and another lorry at about 10.45am on Wednesday, July 12.

The driver of the second lorry, a 59-year-old man, from Thornton-Cleveleys near Blackpool, suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, a 47-year-old man from the Kimbolton area, suffered slight injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101.