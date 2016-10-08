Search

UPDATE: Police investigating scene of crime near Spalding to Peterborough line - trains may not run for rest of the day

Rail replacement bus service.

Police are investigating an incident near the railway between Spalding and Peterborough which could see the line blocked for the rest of the day (Saturday).

